JRod power: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez both give to Harvey victims

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

These two just won’t quit.

They are like Frick and Frack  but way more sexy (and in shape).

They’re also super charitable and know when to step up as celebrities.

On  Tuesday as the damage was laid out for all the world to see, the Vegas entertainer and retired baseball player each pledged to donate $25,000 each to relief efforts for victims.

Take a gander at their Insta accounts.

“We’ve been watching everything that’s been going on down in Houston and our hearts are just breaking for all the families that are displaced,” Lopez says in a post while sitting on Rodriguez’s lap (he posts the same thing). “All the victims, seeing these pictures of children and all footage. It’s just devastating and we just want to do our part to help.”

 

