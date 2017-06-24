Jennifer Lopez shuts down trolls after posting racy Instagram pic

She works hard for the body.

Jennifer Lopez clapped back at trolls who attacked the global superstar for a hot picture she posted of her abs.

In the snap, Lopez is working a croptop and poses with her phone into presumably a mirror. Her stomach has a six pack, maybe an eight pack. She is 47 so this is more than impressive.

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Some Internet users noticed a problem almost right away, claiming a blurry spot behind her made it seems as if her pic was photoshopped.

JLo wasn’t pleased with the comments after all that time logged at the gym (often with her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez). “OMG just a smudge.… lol… not photoshop, with some hashtags #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters #youshouldtryit”

So we have to believe those abs of steel are the real deal.