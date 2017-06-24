Jennifer Lopez shuts down trolls after posting racy Instagram pic
She works hard for the body.
Jennifer Lopez clapped back at trolls who attacked the global superstar for a hot picture she posted of her abs.
In the snap, Lopez is working a croptop and poses with her phone into presumably a mirror. Her stomach has a six pack, maybe an eight pack. She is 47 so this is more than impressive.
Some Internet users noticed a problem almost right away, claiming a blurry spot behind her made it seems as if her pic was photoshopped.
JLo wasn’t pleased with the comments after all that time logged at the gym (often with her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez). “OMG just a smudge.… lol… not photoshop, with some hashtags #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters #youshouldtryit”
So we have to believe those abs of steel are the real deal.