Jersey Shore" cast members, from left, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi at a panel entitled "Love, Loss, (Gym, Tan) and Laundry: A Farewell to the Jersey Shore" in New York. MTV announced that most of the original cast would return to the network for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," a relaunch of the series set to debut in 2018. (Charles Sykes / Invision)

Loved “The Jersey Shore?” Or maybe you hated it?

No matter, you’re going to have to deal with a whole lot of it all over again.

The MTV reality show that made the phrase Gym, Tan, Laundry so famous, is headed back to TV screens.

And instead of the cast members doing their thing in New Jersey, they’ll be mixing things up right here in sunny Miami.

The cable network confirmed that seven of the original stars – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi– are headed back down (the crew actually worked in South Beach for one season back in 2010).

Sammi Sweetheart Giancola will not return as Us Weekly reports there is still some awkwardness between her and her ex, Ronnie, and she is happy living her life off screen these days; The Situation is working out his tax issues, and should be on board).

Pauly D and Ronnie just arrived.

Why did they come back down to the Magic City to cause havoc?

According to UsWeekly, the fans wanted it.

We are not sure how much smushing will go on this time around as many as the stars are married with families.

JWoww was in South Florida recently, talking up her other show “Young Americans.” The progressive talk show airs Jan. 27 on @tlc

She’s still very friendly with Snooki, her bestie from way back when.

“We are both married and have kids so it’s kind of a far cry from the old days,” said JWoww, laughing. “But I know when we all get together we will have fun. We just can’t do hangovers anymore.”

She thinks the show will resonate with old fans as well as new viewers who are tuning into addictive fare like “Floribama Shore,” which JWoww has not yet seen.

“There’s obviously an appetite to see us all together again and we’re excited,” she said. “We honestly can’t wait. We were waiting for the call.”