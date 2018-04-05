‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’ finally gets its premiere. Here’s what to expect.

FINALLY.

You waited for it. Now it’s here: Tonight’s the night.

“Jersey Shore: Family Reunion”: It’s happening.

🗣️ Get Crazy. Get Wild. Let's Party, GET LOUD‼️

2-hour season premiere of #JSFamilyVacation starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Zk2MBKTxBs — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 5, 2018

So make sure you’re near a TV tuned to MTV at 8 p.m. The season premiere lasts two whole hours.

What to expect? Lots and lots of South Beach and the usual suspects doing what comes naturally: partying, drinking and acting crazy.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek.

“We’ve gone harder than we’ve ever gone before,” says DJ Pauly D in the clip, which features panoramic, gorgeous shots of a waterside mansion. It also shows that this cast hasn’t changed much since their days shaking things up in the Garden State.

“I feel like we’re classy now,” adds JWoww, whom we see clubbing.

“As we age we get more delinquency… what’s the word?” adds Snooki, slurring her words.

Both women are married with kids.

“Let the fist pumping begin!” says Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who we see going through his tax evasion travails. He pled guilty and faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing is set for April 25.

“We’re older, but I don’t think any of us are wiser,” says Ronnie Ortiz Magro, who just became a dad on Tuesday. His girlfriend Jen Harley, seen pregnant on the show, gave birth to a baby girl who is apparently a dead ringer for the reality star.

“The baby looks just like Ronnie,” Snooki told People Wednesday at the New York City premiere.

Let’s hope Magro gets wiser soon.