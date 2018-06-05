Jeremy Renner and the cast of ‘Tag’ just crashed a wedding at the Fontainebleau

Maybe they should rename their movie “The Wedding Crashers, Part II.”

Four of the hot men of “Tag,” the sure to be comedy hit of the summer, made sure their presence was known Sunday night (and their film promoted).

“Tag” is about a group of school friends who go to great lengths to continue their obsessive game of tag into adulthood, by showing up at the most unlikely places at the most inappropriate times. The film, out June 15, is based on a real group of friends who were the subject of a 2013 Wall Street Journal article.

The stars, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jake Johnson, freaked out an unsuspecting couple who were attempting to celebrate their nuptials at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

During the best man’s speech, Renner (who stars as Jerry, the only one of the group who has never been tagged) suddenly appeared and grabbed the mic. The Avengers hunk apologized for the disruption, telling the guests that he was in the middle of a “stupid” game.

Attendees began clapping and screaming when Hamm, Helms and Johnson suddenly appeared. The Thompsons were actually thrilled by the time-out and happily posed with the “Tag” guys posed in their Magic Mirror photo booth.

Oh you know just a regular day @magicmirrormiami 😛😛😛😛😛😛😛 #TagTheMovie #CelebrityPhotoBooth Posted by Magic Mirror Miami on Sunday, June 3, 2018

In the video, you can see the action go down, then the four men leave and say to the camera, “Tag, you’re it.”