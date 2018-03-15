Jennifer Lopez, terrified?

We can’t believe that.

But that’s exactly the word the international superstar used in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue, which she fronts.

She said there was a time in her life when she would have been “terrified” to speak out about sexual harassment in showbiz.

Lopez, who is in a relationship with Miami based ex baller Alex Rodriguez, wouldn’t name names but would say she had a bad experience early on in her career.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have,” JLo told the publication. “But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Yep, this woman is fierce and we would expect nothing less. It could be her NYC background. When the unnamed man starting in on her, Jenny from the Block came out.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies,” said the 48 year old singer/actress. “But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.'”

So no you have never seen the mother of two’s boobs on screen, and this is why.

J.Lo: FTW.