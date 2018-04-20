Jennifer Lopez is having a really good week. She’s basically the most fabulous person ever

Have plans for next Thursday?

Break them. You’ve got TV to watch.

Telemundo just announced the final lineup of performers at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, being held in Las Vegas.

We’re talking, like, everyone will be there. From Bad Bunny, Becky G and Cardi B to Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma and more.

Called “the most prestigious awards show in the Latin music world,” the BLMA will air live starting at 8 p.m. from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Sin City.

Este año #Billboards2018 encenderá la fiesta desde Las Vegas 🔥

¡No te lo pierdas! 🔜 Jueves 26 de abril, 7/6C por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/8AB8tKgSjj — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) March 13, 2018

Hosted this year by TV personalities Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil, the ceremony will feature TV, film, music and social media stars as award presenters including Aracely Arambula, Carlos Santana, Candela Ferro, Diego Boneta, Reykon and more.

Guess who’ll also be showing up this year? Jennifer Lopez, who’s having a great week, being among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, and all. She also graced one of six covers.

Thank you @time #100mostinfluential A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 19, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

A two-time finalist this year, Lopez is also in the middle of her “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

Now 48 and in a whirlwind romance with Alex Rodriguez, the multifaceted entertainer made her Billboard Hot 100 chart debut waaaayyyy back in 1999 with “If You Had My Love.” The breakout track spent five weeks at No.1.

Out of her 31 charting Hot 100 hits, four went to No. 1, including “Ain’t It Funny,” featuring Ja Rule. The mother of two also has 18 charting hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. Her debut single on that list, “No Me Ames,” featuring ex husband Marc Anthony, spent seven weeks at No. 1 in 1999.

As Time points out in an article written by fellow New Yorker/”Scandal” star Kerry Washington, she’s also the first Latina actor to earn over $1 million for a film and the first woman to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 movie in the same week.

“She is an undeniable force and a powerful example—not just for women of color but for anyone who has been made to feel ‘other’ and for everyone who carries the burden and the privilege of being a first,” wrote Washington. “To me, no matter how successful she becomes, she will always be Jenny from our block. And I will always be a grateful witness to her journey.”