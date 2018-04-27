Posted on

Jennifer Lopez demands marriage in a sexy video for her latest single ‘El Anillo’

jennifer lopez
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

We hear you loud and clear, Jennifer Lopez: You want to get married.

The Puerto Rican singer laid her demands on the table in a new video for her single “El Anillo” — her first song in Spanish this year. What exactly is el anillo? One of the opening shots in her music video literally drops a not so subtle hint: engagement rings fall into a dark puddle.

“Where’s the ring at?” Jennifer Lopez asks in the chorus. All eyes on you, Alex Rodriguez.

J Lo premiered the song in a performance at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. The music video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday. In both, Jennifer rocks long, golden tresses and proves she’s a Latin goddess worth keeping around.

We’re here for the looks she’s serving. J Lo glows in metallics, looks sexy in skin-baring ensembles and stuns in regal crowns and gowns.

The lyrics in “El Anillo” get a little raunchy and Jennifer shows she can drop a few bars in a rap (she is still Jenny from the block, after all). If the song is directed at A Rod, it sure sounds like she likes what they’ve got going, but is ready to take it to the next level. The couple has been together since February 2017.

