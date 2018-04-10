Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez achieved fitness AND couple goals. In one night.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share a passion for each other — and working out.

So it’s apropos that the power couple attended the opening of his newest gym, TruFusion Gables, together, on Monday night.

The state of the art fitness center, close to where ARod lives part time, is described as “a revolutionary multi-studio destination that offers over 65 assorted workout styles and up to 240 unlimited classes per week, including heated and non-heated classes.” Those who participate are considered to be part of the so called TruTribe.

Attendees reported that JLo and ARod (aka JRod) greeted guests and observed people get their sweat on. The singer/actress and former baseball player were wearing matching white TruFusion rashguards. Too cute, or what? Insiders note that Lopez was not slated to attend, so it was a bit of a (welcome) surprise.

Summer starts with bangin’ bods and dirty blondes. pic.twitter.com/ySb2kRcMkH — TruFusion (@TruFusion) April 9, 2018

High energy workouts included Barefoot Bootcamp, Signature Yoga Series and TruRyde aka hardcore spinning classes.

“TruFusion is changing group fitness forever and it’s fast becoming the new standard for the way people work out,” said Rodriguez, a board member of the company. “I’m so excited to bring TruFusion to the city I grew up in, and I know my friends and fans in Miami will love the experience, too.”

These two recently took things to a higher level in their year plus relationship. Variety reports they just plunked down a cool $15 million on a NYC condo, in Midtown Manhattan, just miles from the Bronx, where JLo grew up, and blocks from ARod was born. That would be Washington Heights.

Welcome to the neighborhood.