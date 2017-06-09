Posted on

Jason Derulo & Monday Night Football: So perfect together

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

What a double header (sorry, wrong sport).

R&B artist Jason Derulo and country singer Hank Williams Jr. will team up for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” this fall.

Every Monday night during the 2017 NFL season, Williams will perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” with superstar duo Florida Georgia Line and Derulo. 

The singers will do a remix of the iconic anthem.

Williams returns to MNF for the first time since 2011.

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo, a part time Miami resident will also join Williams in the opening video.

Jason loves country music and recently has collaborated with Luke Bryan. He just attended the CMT Awards Thursday night, looking spiffy. They were nominated for best performance of the year. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Faena is hosting the classiest rollerskating sesh ever. And it’s free!
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
Miami Guide
Pro TipCruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
Tourists Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Miami for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week