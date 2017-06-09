Jason Derulo & Monday Night Football: So perfect together

What a double header (sorry, wrong sport).

R&B artist Jason Derulo and country singer Hank Williams Jr. will team up for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” this fall.

Every Monday night during the 2017 NFL season, Williams will perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” with superstar duo Florida Georgia Line and Derulo.

The singers will do a remix of the iconic anthem.

Williams returns to MNF for the first time since 2011.

Florida Georgia Line and Derulo, a part time Miami resident will also join Williams in the opening video.

In words of @lukebryan " It's always fun to touch new people " 😂😂!Watch us on @cmt awards tonight. We're also nominated for best performance of the year #wanttowantme A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT Jason loves country music and recently has collaborated with Luke Bryan. He just attended the CMT Awards Thursday night, looking spiffy. They were nominated for best performance of the year.