New mom Janet Jackson reboots tour, heading to Sunrise

Hope she gets herself a good nanny because new mom Janet Jackson is going on the road!

The singer just announced a four-month tour of North America on her website, and it stops at the BB&T Center on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised ,” Jackson said Monday night in a video to fans. Jackon was forced to cancel last summer after the 50 year old became pregnant. That tour was “Unbreakable.” This one is called “State of the World.”

A special message from Janet for her fans. See Janet's entire message at: www.janetjackson.com A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

“It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love,” she said, adding that she and her husband, Qatari business magnate Wissam Al Mana, were definitely over.

“Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Tickets from the postponed Unbreakable Tour gigs will be honored at the reskedded shows.