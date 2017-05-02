Posted on

New mom Janet Jackson reboots tour, heading to Sunrise

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Hope she gets herself a good nanny because new mom Janet Jackson is going on the road!

The singer just announced a four-month tour of North America on her website, and it stops at the BB&T Center on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised,” Jackson said Monday night in a video to fans. Jackon was forced to cancel last summer after the 50 year old became pregnant. That tour was “Unbreakable.” This one is called “State of the World.”

A special message from Janet for her fans. See Janet's entire message at: www.janetjackson.com

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

“It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love,” she said, adding that she and her husband, Qatari business magnate Wissam Al Mana, were definitely over.

“Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Tickets from the postponed Unbreakable Tour gigs will be honored at the reskedded shows.

