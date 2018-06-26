Jamie Foxx talks XXXTentacion at BETs: ‘We’re too used to young people being killed.’

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on May 6, 2017.

XXXTentacion’s short life and tragic, sudden death was a hot topic at Sunday’s BET Awards.

Roughly 3,000 miles away from where the young rapper was gunned down in front of a motorcycle shop, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrities tipped their hats to the controversial music star.

During the In Memoriam segment, XXX’s image flashed on the screen, and host Jamie Foxx addressed gun violence in America.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge this young man, this young brother who was killed earlier this week,” said an emotional Foxx. “No matter where you start, you got the opportunity to change. I think what happens need to happen… is that we can’t get too used to these types of things. I think we’re too used to young people being killed. It’s like we do not even trip anymore. We got to adjust our satellite just a bit.”

XXX’s suspected killer was arrested last week.

A memorial is set for the rapper (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

message from cleo pic.twitter.com/3pvUJmHDfm — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 23, 2018