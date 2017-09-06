Posted on

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes come out as a couple

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

They’re out and proud!

Though they haven’t commented publicly, a picture speaks a thousand words.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were snapped blissfully holding hands on the beach in Malibu on Monday. 

After years of secrecy and denials, the PDA has been a long time coming.

TMZ has the picture with the blaring headline “We’re Not Hiding Anymore.”

According to widespread media reports, as part of Holmes’ 2012 divorce settlement from Tom Cruise, the actress could not publicly date anyone for five years as part of their 2012 divorce settlement, as revealed by RadarOnline last year.

We’ve been watching and waiting in Miami for a while.

 

Comments

