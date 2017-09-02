Posted on

Jake Paul has a really, really hot girlfriend

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Jake Paul is hot on YouTube.

His girlfriend is hot, period.

That’s because Erika Costell is a lingerie and bikini model. Duh.

i love miami it reminds me of a sauna

TMZ has a pic of Costell in Miami  Friday in the midst of a photo shoot.

She’s got a sense of humor, captioning one sexy shot: “i love miami it reminds me of a sauna.”

We didn’t see hide nor hair of Paul. The Cleveland native who lives in L.A. may be too busy making kooky videos for his 10 million plus followers. Sometimes with his equally kooky brother Logan Paul. 

This guy has the life, we’re telling ya. 

 

 

