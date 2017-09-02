You Tube star Jake Paul has a really hot girlfriend, who was just in Miami

Jake Paul is hot on YouTube.

His girlfriend is hot, period.

That’s because Erika Costell is a lingerie and bikini model. Duh.

i love miami it reminds me of a sauna A post shared by Erika Costell (@erikacostell) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

TMZ has a pic of Costell in Miami Friday in the midst of a photo shoot.

She’s got a sense of humor, captioning one sexy shot: “i love miami it reminds me of a sauna.”

We didn’t see hide nor hair of Paul. The Cleveland native who lives in L.A. may be too busy making kooky videos for his 10 million plus followers. Sometimes with his equally kooky brother Logan Paul.

This guy has the life, we’re telling ya.