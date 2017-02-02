Sob! Teen heartthrob Jake Miller postpones his Overnight tour

Jake Miller had some disappointing news for his fans this week. The “First Flight Home” singer tweeted the following statement:

“Extremely nervous to tell you all something that I know you don’t want to hear. For reasons out of my control, we have to postpone the Overnight Tour. I am just as heartbroken as all of you. But I promise I’ll be making it up to you very shortly with a full announcement of rescheduled dates! Nothing in the world makes me happier than touring, playing music for you, and meeting you guys. So I promise I will be back on the road asap. I love you all so much and appreciate your continued support. Stay tuned for more info!”

The entertainer, who was born and raised in Weston, Florida, ended the letter with a plea to click on his site: “Please go to http://www.jakemiller.com/tour for all refund information. New music coming in the meantime. I love you and I’m sorry!”