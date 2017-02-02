Posted on

Sob! Teen heartthrob Jake Miller postpones his Overnight tour

jake
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Jake Miller had some disappointing news for his fans this week. The “First Flight Home” singer tweeted the following statement:

“Extremely nervous to tell you all something that I know you don’t want to hear. For reasons out of my control, we have to postpone the Overnight Tour. I am just as heartbroken as all of you. But I promise I’ll be making it up to you very shortly with a full announcement of rescheduled dates! Nothing in the world makes me happier than touring, playing music for you, and meeting you guys. So I promise I will be back on the road asap. I love you all so much and appreciate your continued support. Stay tuned for more info!”

The entertainer, who was born and raised in Weston, Florida, ended the letter with a plea to click on his site: “Please go to http://www.jakemiller.com/tour for all refund information. New music coming in the meantime. I love you and I’m sorry!”

 

