Jaden Smith brings his ‘chaotic beats’ and ‘cringe-worthy lyrics’ to Miami

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith performs at the Rolling Loud music festival held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at the National Orange Show Events Center, in San Bernardino, Calif. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Life In Color, the Miami-based music festival slash “world’s largest paint party” featuring music, neon colored billowing smoke and manic spray painting of and by the audience heads to Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St. from 4 p. m. to midnight Sunday.

A recent addition to the line up, which includes Zedd, 21 Savage, Snails, blackhear, K?D, Lil Pump, Parker and Quix, in none other than Will Smith spawn Jaden Smith. If you’re 16 or over and didn’t have to Google any of those names, you must already have your tickets.

The 19-year-old son of Will and Jada will perform his current hit song “Icon” along with other material from his album Syre, which one review described as “full of chaotic beats and cringe-worthy lyrics,” as well as a “sophistic, paranoid fantasy that mixes new-age thinking with apocalyptic rhetoric.”

Sounds perfect for a paint party.  General admission tickets are $89.99 and available here.

