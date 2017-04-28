Posted on

True or false? Did A-Rod tell JLo she can’t talk to her ex Casper Smart?

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Can we say juicy love triangle?

Sorry, guys. Probably not. 

Jennifer Lopez was in town for the Latin Billboards, where she arrived solita to pick up her two awards.

Also in town, her ex, choreographer Casper Smart.

It’s unclear if Smart was at the glittery ceremony at the Watsco Center, but was definitely spotted at the Casa Buchanan’s pop up kickoff event Wednesday night at Faena Forum.

Miami bound!

A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on

In Touch Weekly reports that the actress-singer no longer speaks to her younger ex, thanks to her new bf Alex Rodriguez. 

“[A-Rod] made it very clear that he isn’t comfortable with them talking and that it needs to stop,” an insider told the magazine. “She usually doesn’t listen to a man telling her what to do, but she likes that Alex is expressing how he feels and is a little bit jealous.”

GossipCop.com, however, says this is fake news and that the retired baseball player did no such thing. 

All we know is we saw no interaction between the two exes. 

But again, ARod was nowhere in sight. 

 

