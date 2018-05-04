Posted on

J Lo was just spotted in Miami with A Rod – and a guest that may surprise you

j lo
She's J Lo, and we're not.
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Some of us may have been killing ourselves in spin class trying to look like J Lo today.  Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez had a lovely breakfast Friday at Greenstreet Cafe in Coconut Grove with Alex Rodriguez and – get this – her ex Marc Anthony. Their bodyguards came along, too.

The group sat inside while one bodyguard hovered over them and the other was stationed at the door outside. It was brief and low key and unfortunately none of our spies caught any conversation.

They did, however, catch a few pap shots showing off why she’s JLo and we’re not. We’ll keep spinning anway, but . . .we digress. While JRod exited left and got into a Rolls, Anthony exited the other way in a black van.

Watch as J Lo demands marriage in her latest sexy video

Yep. None of us are J Lo.
J Lo: the view from behind.Lesley Abravanel

 

Buh bye, JRod!Lesley Abravanel

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Miami brews one of the world’s best beers. Here’s where you can taste it
Here is the longest list of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in South Florida. Do you need more?
You can fill Dwyane Wade’s shoes – literally. Here’s how.
Miami Guide
Must-see attractions and best things to do in Miami Beach
Tourists Little Havana’s Azúcar ice cream shop is opening a second location. But it’s not in Miami.
The giant piñata is coming back to drop free drinks into your life