J Lo was just spotted in Miami with A Rod – and a guest that may surprise you

Some of us may have been killing ourselves in spin class trying to look like J Lo today. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez had a lovely breakfast Friday at Greenstreet Cafe in Coconut Grove with Alex Rodriguez and – get this – her ex Marc Anthony. Their bodyguards came along, too.

The group sat inside while one bodyguard hovered over them and the other was stationed at the door outside. It was brief and low key and unfortunately none of our spies caught any conversation.

They did, however, catch a few pap shots showing off why she’s JLo and we’re not. We’ll keep spinning anway, but . . .we digress. While JRod exited left and got into a Rolls, Anthony exited the other way in a black van.

Yep. None of us are J Lo.

J Lo: the view from behind. Lesley Abravanel

Buh bye, JRod! Lesley Abravanel