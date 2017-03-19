It’s getting serious: J.Lo meets A-Rod’s family in Miami

This doesn’t seem like a fling anymore.

Jennifer Lopez may have deleted that Instagram photo of her cuddling with new(ish) boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but she didn’t seem to have an issue with the retired baseball player’s sister posting stuff with her.

On Friday, Lopez was pictured with Susy Dunand on the local luxury real estate agent’s Instagram twice.

Dunand wrote in a mix of Spanish and English for one pic.

Simply sweet!!! A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

“Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo,” she wrote in the caption. Cunis is Miami for cunada, sister in laws.

There is another unidentified woman in the shot who we are assuming is Dunand’s actual sister in law because we really don’t think J.Lo and A-Rod are married. Yet.

There is another photo of Dunand and Lopez captioned “Simply sweet!”

It wasn’t deleted by Saturday night so the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer must have approved.

Lopez and Rodriguez were pictured working out together at a private gym after a trip to the Bahamas. They also dined out at Casa Tua in South Beach. See here for paparazzi pics and a glimpse of the former American Idol judge’s teeny sweater dress with slit.