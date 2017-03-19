Posted on

It’s getting serious: J.Lo meets A-Rod’s family in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

This doesn’t seem like a fling anymore.

Jennifer Lopez may have deleted that Instagram photo of her cuddling with new(ish) boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but she didn’t seem to have an issue with the retired baseball player’s sister posting stuff with her.

On Friday, Lopez was pictured with Susy Dunand on the local luxury real estate agent’s Instagram twice.

Dunand wrote in a mix of Spanish and English for one pic.

 

Simply sweet!!!

A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on

“Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo,” she wrote in the caption. Cunis is Miami for cunada, sister in laws.

There is another unidentified woman in the shot who we are assuming is Dunand’s actual sister in law because we really don’t think J.Lo and A-Rod are married. Yet.

There is another photo of Dunand and Lopez captioned “Simply sweet!”

It wasn’t deleted by Saturday night so the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer must have approved.

Lopez and Rodriguez were pictured working out together at a private gym after a trip to the Bahamas. They also dined out at Casa Tua in South Beach. See here for paparazzi pics and a glimpse of the former American Idol judge’s teeny sweater dress with slit.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.
Tourists CityPlace Doral is FINALLY opening! Get the deets on the Doral’s newest destination.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
A bunch of experts want to make Miami the ‘Capital of Happiness.’ Good luck with that
Miami Guide
5 Places in Kendall You Didn’t Know Existed
Make these Miami cocktails at home and get turnt
After 12 years, Jazz in the Gardens is still grooving and growing
2017 Jazz in the Gardens weekend lineup
The best events and things to do in Miami — March 17 – 19
Where to party in Miami on St. Patrick’s Day
Central America escapes to book right now
South Florida hotel packages to ignite your wanderlust
Where can you blow $150K during Miami Music Week?