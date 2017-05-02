Fancy! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez step out as a couple at Met Gala

They’ve elevated power lunches to a whole new level in snazzy outfits.

They’ve taken Miami, Los Angeles and New York City by storm with sporty workout ensembles.

And now the Hollywood couple known as JRod have taken their love to the red carpet at the Met Gala, known as the Oscars of the East, held Monday night at the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A tuxed out Rodriguez played the part of devoted boyfriend escorting Lopez, in a flowing baby blue dress, to the gala, held on Manhattan’s Upper East Side inside the Met’s Costume Institute.

While Lopez posed for the cameras, Rodriguez snapped away in awe.

Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Seems JLo reeled in a good one.

Did we ever see her other exes — including Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Drake and Casper Smart — do that?

One minor thing: ARod may not be able to keep up with the former Fly Girl on the dance floor.

EOnline shows Jlo on her feet boogying to the hit song “Bad and Boujee,” while the retired baseball player stays seated looking a little bored.

That’s OK. Love is about compromise, right?

ARod played the part of family man over the weekend.

#BirthdayGirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The former New York Yankees player posted a pic of his daughter Ella’s outdoor birthday party in Miami, where his ex wife is based with their two girls.

The little girl turned 9. ARod and his ex Cynthia Scurtis divorced when Ella was just a baby a few months later amid rumors he cheated with Madonna.

They were married five years, but are apparently amicable.

Scurtis since remarried.