It’s OK to do the happy dance now: Miami’s Best Pizza is open for business.

Tomas Benach
By Madeleine Marr

Jonesing for an amazing slice?

Miami’s Best Pizza is open for business.

YAY.

Open since 1970 (starting as a Little Caesar’s franchise), the local landmark was off the casual food scene for approximately four years after its lease ended.

We’re loving that the University of Miami favorite is back in business, and  can taste the mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce already.

The new spot is at 5833 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables, in the former Sunset Quickprint space.

From a week or so ago. Things are getting real again.#samesamesame

Posted by Miami's Best Pizza Since 1970 on Thursday, May 24, 2018

How different will it be from the storied pizza joint? Not very much.

“We can not stress this enough. Everything is the same. From the pizza to the sauce, to the salads, to the oven, to the phone number and even down to the box,” GM Thad Winieckie told the Miami Herald. “We were absolutely super careful not to change any of the fundamentals.”

Oh, one major difference: MBP now serves beer and wine.

We can see why the lines are already starting.

 

