It’s OK to do the happy dance now: Miami’s Best Pizza is open for business.

Jonesing for an amazing slice?

Miami’s Best Pizza is open for business.

YAY.

Open since 1970 (starting as a Little Caesar’s franchise), the local landmark was off the casual food scene for approximately four years after its lease ended.

Memory Lane. The original Miami’s Best had the window where you could see them making the Pizza. This one is larger and they added a Sandwich station for the weird people who go to Pizza places and get a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/BsSey2wE8b — Tito Benach (@TitoBenach) June 14, 2018

We’re loving that the University of Miami favorite is back in business, and can taste the mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce already.

The new spot is at 5833 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables, in the former Sunset Quickprint space.

From a week or so ago. Things are getting real again.#samesamesame Posted by Miami's Best Pizza Since 1970 on Thursday, May 24, 2018

How different will it be from the storied pizza joint? Not very much.

“We can not stress this enough. Everything is the same. From the pizza to the sauce, to the salads, to the oven, to the phone number and even down to the box,” GM Thad Winieckie told the Miami Herald. “We were absolutely super careful not to change any of the fundamentals.”