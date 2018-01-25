Posted on

It’s official: LuAnn De Lesseps slapped with charges after wild night in Palm Beach

LuAnn de LessepsGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She was a wild child on Christmas Eve  in Palm Beach.

And now we know exactly what the Real Housewives of New York City star did on the night she wasarrested at  the Colony Hotel.

Well, not exactly. But we have more of a clue.

 On Wednesday, LuAnn de Lesseps was formally charged, reports her employer, the Bravo network.

The former royal got slapped with one felony, resisting an officer with violence and two misdemeanors (trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication).

 TMZ adds that the twice divorced bachelorette may face up to five years in prison (that’s for the felony charge). 

The reality TV personality checked into rehab following her arrest, but is reportedly back to hanging with the Housewives gang. Costar Ramona Singer posted a pic on Instagram of them all seated at a table but it was deleted. Not sure why because de Lesseps’ wine glass was empty in the pic. Just sayin.  

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
A critic just reviewed Salt Bae’s new restaurant. It was brutal.
Here are the most Miami names for David Beckham’s new soccer team
Tourists Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky
Miami Guide
A guide to downtown Miami’s biggest attractions
Miami Heat unveils Vice-themed uniforms. Here’s when they will wear them on the court
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.