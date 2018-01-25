She was a wild child on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach.

And now we know exactly what the Real Housewives of New York City star did on the night she wasarrested at the Colony Hotel.

Well, not exactly. But we have more of a clue.

On Wednesday, LuAnn de Lesseps was formally charged, reports her employer, the Bravo network.

The former royal got slapped with one felony, resisting an officer with violence and two misdemeanors (trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication).

TMZ adds that the twice divorced bachelorette may face up to five years in prison (that’s for the felony charge).

Reality fans may recall de Lesseps and a male suitor allegedly entered a random room at the property while a maid was finishing a turn-down. The Palm Beach Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that Lesseps trespassed. A security guard alerted to the situation found the duo in bed and told them to leave. That’s when the trouble started. Yes, alcohol was involved.

The reality TV personality checked into rehab following her arrest, but is reportedly back to hanging with the Housewives gang. Costar Ramona Singer posted a pic on Instagram of them all seated at a table but it was deleted. Not sure why because de Lesseps’ wine glass was empty in the pic. Just sayin.

It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support ❌⭕️ — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 23, 2018

