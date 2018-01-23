Playing a fictional character is one thing, but it’s quite another to play a real person (who is still very much alive).

That’s the challenge Penelope Cruz faced when she was offered the role of Donatella Versace in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” miniseries, airing 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

He wanted to be famous… So he killed a man who was. Watch the RED BAND trailer for the next installment of FX's American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. #ACSVersace premieres tomorrow at 10p. pic.twitter.com/fD27c5xi7J — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) January 16, 2018

The Spaniard, 43, had her doubts about taking on Donatella, the designing superstar and brother of slain fashion icon Gianni Versace. Donatella is Italian, and the accent and tone were a little tough.

“No one speaks like her. She has such a strong personality,” Cruz recently told the Today show. “Finding the voice was the basis of everything. I had to find that first. Until the day I found it, I didn’t feel like I was able to capture the essence of this woman.”

The two women have met before, so that was a help.

“I called her before I did the show,” Cruz continued. “She told me that if someone is going to play her, she’s happy it’s going to be me. I felt like her. I did so much research on everything she wore in the ’80s and ’90s. She has such personal style. Everything is so well put-together. I wanted to honor her. I felt comfortable.”

As for how much time Cruz spent in the Magic City? Not much. She admitted to “Today” that she shot in Miami at mostly Versace’s old mansion, Casa Casuarina, for just one week, and a month in L.A.