Need some “me time?” Duh, of course you do. Here’s what to do.

It’s all about me. No, really. Over at freshly minted eména spa at Hyde Resort and Residences, those of you in desperate need of some “me time” can indulge in massages, facials, manis, pedis, haircuts and color. After all, “eména” is Greek for the word “me.” (Yep, we’re dropping some knowledge on you, too.)

Joining its locally loved sister spa in the Miami Design District, the Hollywood spot is the brand’s second outpost. eména spa founder Christina Kesaris says, “Slip into a terry cloth robe, chill out in our sauna and indulge in one of our signature eco-friendly facials or massages.”

Nestled by the ocean, the spa is downright dreamy. And glam. Awash in neutral tones, the zen-sational space is replete with spacious sun-filled treatment rooms, warm woods, burning scented candles and contemporary furnishings. Did we mention there’s a sexy ocean-front shower experience, too? Um, yeah. And you might want to rub the Hebe statue in the reception area for good luck — she’s the ancient Greek goddess of youth. #ForeverYoung

For some sole therapy, insiders know that the 90-minute Reflexology Pedicure ($275) with the “Foot Master” Rick Spence is a must for happy feet. Also known around town as the “Foot God,” Rick works tirelessly to bring pep back into his clients’ step — not to mention perfectly manicured toes.

“For Rick, a foot is not just a foot — it’s a piece of art waiting to be exhibited. He pays very close attention to detail during the purification and fine-tuning of your feet,” Kesaris adds.

Also not to be missed? The Vathi Massage (50 minutes for $165) with massage therapist Chaim Kohen. Using the perfect deep-tissue pressure, prepare for a one-way ticket to bliss.

You can also score beauty swag by luxe brands such as Eminence Organics, Oribe, Biotop, Smith & Cult, Coola and more.

Sign. Me. Up.

eména spa Hyde Resort & Residences, 4111 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; (754) 707-5607; emenaspa.com