Chances are if you go to this party on New Year’s Eve you will end up on Instagram.

And just not anyone’s Instagram’s account: Gianluca Vacchi’s account (he has 11.2 million followers so it’s kind of a big deal).

You know this guy: He’s that superbuff, heavily tattoed Italian multimillionaire who struts his stuff all over Miami Beach.

These days, Vacchi is trying out DJing and will host a party to ring in 2018 at WALL. The Blake Tie Extravaganza will carry his signature hashtag #GVLifestyle.

According to the invite, “Gianluca will deliver an evening of carefree Italian luxury as only he can while champagne parades, festive decorations and confetti set the ambiance for WALL’s most cinematic bash yet.”

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Vacchi explained his philosophy and why people are drawn to him: “What I would love them to think is that there is always time to change, there is always time to hope, there is always time to dream. What I achieved in life, I did because I dreamed. They renounce life too easily, they need to keep going because the opportunities are there.”

The festivities begin at at 10 p.m. Dec 31, with an open bar that runs through 1 a.m. Price is $200 for general admission. VIP table service packages inclusive of top shelf spirits will run you $1,800 – $8,000.

