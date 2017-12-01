Posted on

It was once a popular Brickell hangout. Now it’s being replaced.

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Segafredo Brickell’s owners have decided Miami needs to get a little bit more lit. As of Dec. 18, the longstanding local favorite will cease to exist, making way for a Garden-of-Eden style restaurant and late night lounge designed by the minds behind popular party spot Kiki’s on the River and former megaclub Mansion. So if you’re looking for a chill afternoon coffee stop, try somewhere else.

Called Barsecco, the space will host a towering indoor tree, classic chandeliers, draping vines, a mural by local artist Juan Rozas, three indoor and outdoor bars, and a canopied terrace.

And while international cuisine, craft cocktails and Prosecco (lots and lots of Prosecco) will fuel Barsecco’s post-work crowd, night owls will get to dance until 3 a.m. to a live DJ while chowing down on late-night bites. Get ready, because the party will live seven days a week.

You can always get your espresso at Starbucks, down the street. Or be a real Miamian and go to a ventanita.

