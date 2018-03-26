It was a hot mess ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion at this pre-Ultra pool party

“Bachelor in Paradise,” the scandal-plagued “Bachelor” spinoff, may have been shut down because of things like co-star Corinne Olympios being too drunk to remember consenting to sex acts with another co-star.

But that did not stop Olympios and a different costar, Vinny Ventiera, from making their Miami Music Week debuts. They hosted their own pool party over the weekend at the SLS Brickell.

Ventiera, who threatened to quit after the aforementioned scandal, also moonlights by the name DJ Vinsane and spun poolside. Olympios and another “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, Florida fireman, Carl King, jumped in the DJ booth and danced alongside him.

Will she remember posing for this picture? SLS Brickell

Despite the other recent controversy in which she made verbal threats on her podcast toward Meryl Streep due to the actress’s response toward the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Olympios showed no signs of remorse. She snapped countless selfies and sipped on drinks before departing to Ultra Music Festival.