Jamie Foxx and T Pain said it best in their 2008 hit: “Blame it on the alcohol.”

Kevin Hart acted like a damn fool on Sunday night at the Super Bowl, trying to climb on stage after the Philadelphia Eagles won the big game. Footage of the miniature comic being thwarted by a security guard on the field went viral.

But we gotta give the guy a break: He was wasted. The “Ride Along” star admitted as much. Plus he’s FROM Philadelphia. This team hasn’t won since 1960 for God’s sake when they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 17-13. At Sunday’s game in Minneapolis, his guys beat the New England Patriots, 41-33.

So yeah, the win was HUUUGE and definitely a cause for big time celebration.

“When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff,” Hart says in a video on social media. “Me trying to go on stage with the trophy (is) definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

His hashtags about his behavior were hilarious, including #iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife, #wherearemysocks, #helpmebabyjesus and “AtLeastIDidntPunchaHorse,” along with the caption, “Who gives a s – t … .Fllllyyyy EAGLES FLY!!!!!”

Kevin Hart dropped an F-bomb on NFL Network 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NCL1mljXlG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Hart didn’t say anything about dropping the F-bomb, which he’ll likely do this summer when he comes to one of his other favorite cities, Miami. Hart is bringing his The Irresponsible Tour to South Florida Aug. 3 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre and then again on Oct. 13 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international What Now comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world; the tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Bet he drank to that.

Tickets on sale at www.livenation.com and charge by phone 800-745-3000