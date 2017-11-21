LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Isla Fisher attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Isla Fisher looked like a hot mess on Monday on the set of her comedy “The Beach Bum.”

Miami vibes A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

The actress plays the wife of stoner Matthew McConaughey and has been shooting day and night on the flick that also costars Snoop Dogg.

Fisher was definitely in character. We doubt her stylist would let her walk around with mascara melting and lipstick smeared.

This is not sped up #trippleshotlatte A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

In her off hours, Fisher (who is married to Borat star Sascha Baron Cohen) has been taking advantage of Miami’s beaches and great weather, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She wrote on one pretty picture, “Miami vibe.”

First day! So nervous #thebeachbum #mathewmcconaughey #snoopdog #harmonykorinemovie 🌷 A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:09am PST