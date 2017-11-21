Isla Fisher getting in touch with her inner Miami while shooting ‘The Beach Bum’
Isla Fisher looked like a hot mess on Monday on the set of her comedy “The Beach Bum.”
The actress plays the wife of stoner Matthew McConaughey and has been shooting day and night on the flick that also costars Snoop Dogg.
Fisher was definitely in character. We doubt her stylist would let her walk around with mascara melting and lipstick smeared.
In her off hours, Fisher (who is married to Borat star Sascha Baron Cohen) has been taking advantage of Miami’s beaches and great weather, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She wrote on one pretty picture, “Miami vibe.”