Posted on

Isla Fisher getting in touch with her inner Miami while shooting ‘The Beach Bum’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Isla Fisher attends the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Isla Fisher looked like a hot mess on Monday on the set of her comedy “The Beach Bum.”

Miami vibes

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

The actress plays the wife of stoner Matthew McConaughey and has been shooting day and night on the flick that also costars Snoop Dogg.

Fisher was definitely in character. We doubt her stylist would let her walk around with mascara melting and lipstick smeared.

This is not sped up #trippleshotlatte

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

In her off hours, Fisher (who is married to Borat star Sascha Baron Cohen) has been taking advantage of Miami’s beaches and great weather, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She wrote on one pretty picture, “Miami vibe.”

First day! So nervous #thebeachbum #mathewmcconaughey #snoopdog #harmonykorinemovie 🌷

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
These Miami restaurants are cooking Thanksgiving dinner so you don’t have to
VIDEO: Here’s what happens when a Kendall mom drives a $3 million Bugatti Chiron in Miami
It’s the season to get tipsy. Here are the cocktails that make our holidays happy
Miami Guide
Pro TipGuide to downtown Miami’s best bars
Do Happy Hour like Don Draper at Nautilus South Beach
Are you still waiting to get paid? These weekend events won’t leave you broke.