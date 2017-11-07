Is Lil Wayne getting any closer to marrying Dhea Sedano?
They’ve been together a while and it seems like Dhea Sodano is a keeper.
So why is Lil Wayne dragging his feet?
Way back in 2012, Sodano was rocking a huuuuge diamond ring.
But that was more than five years ago. How long can a girl wait around for her man?
Maybe Lil Wayne’s got trust issues — the rapper’s been cheated on before.
And now we hear Sodano may be pregnant.
So time to hurry up, man!
Her #TeamDhea pic.twitter.com/ifNQDQIdYT
— Dhea Sodano (@FansofDhea) April 13, 2017
Granted, the man is busy. Florida rapper Kodak Black hinted that he was doing a collab with Weezy during a recent show at the Watsco Center.