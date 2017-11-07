Posted on

Is Lil Wayne getting any closer to marrying Dhea Sedano?

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

They’ve been together a while and it seems like Dhea Sodano is a keeper.

So why is Lil Wayne dragging his feet?

Way back in 2012, Sodano was rocking a huuuuge diamond ring.

But that was more than five years ago. How long can a girl wait around for her man?

Maybe Lil Wayne’s got trust issues — the rapper’s been cheated on before.

And now we hear Sodano may be pregnant.

So time to hurry up, man!

Granted, the man is busy.  Florida rapper Kodak Black hinted that he was doing a collab with Weezy  during a recent show at the Watsco Center.

 

