Posted on

If Katy Perry’s life is so great why is she such a mess?

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Katy Perry has set dates for her Witness tour and we made the cut.

The singer hits AmericanAirlines Arena Dec. 20.

Things will have hopefully settled down for Perry, who recently partook n an emotional interview.

In the sitdown with Dr. Siri Singh of Viceland’s The Therapist that airs Monday night, the “I Kissed A Girl and I Liked It” crooner talked about thoughts of suicide and deep shame.

The California native, who grew up in a very strict household as a pastor’s daughter, always seems so bubbly. So to see her so upset shocked some fans. 

“I just want to be loved,” she said amid tears. 

That she is. Her album just hit No. 1 and was the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers. Her “Katy Perry – Witness World Wide,” 96-hour bare-all confessional style livestream on You Tube generated more than 49 million views from over 190 countries.

We think she will be fine. 

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
Miami Guide
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’