If Katy Perry’s life is so great why is she such a mess?

Katy Perry has set dates for her Witness tour and we made the cut.

The singer hits AmericanAirlines Arena Dec. 20.

Things will have hopefully settled down for Perry, who recently partook n an emotional interview.

In the sitdown with Dr. Siri Singh of Viceland’s The Therapist that airs Monday night, the “I Kissed A Girl and I Liked It” crooner talked about thoughts of suicide and deep shame.

The California native, who grew up in a very strict household as a pastor’s daughter, always seems so bubbly. So to see her so upset shocked some fans.

“I just want to be loved,” she said amid tears.

That she is. Her album just hit No. 1 and was the first person to reach 100 million Twitter followers. Her “Katy Perry – Witness World Wide,” 96-hour bare-all confessional style livestream on You Tube generated more than 49 million views from over 190 countries.

We think she will be fine.