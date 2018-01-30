Is JWoww having marriage problems because of ‘Jersey Shore?”

We thought her partying days were behind her.

But JWoww is starting back up again now that “Jersey Shore” is again a thing. She and her crew are in Miami for the “Family Reunion” reboot, and by the looks of things, she’s having a blast.

One person who’s not too happy about the new, um, situation? Her hubby, Roger Mathews, who says wifey is going through a “midlife crisis.”

In a recent since Instagram post, Mathews wrote some weird stuff, and we just don’t know if he’s joking or not.

“In 2010 two selfish a**holes meet each other in a bar,” the post began, referring to him and JWoww. “The two begin to date and continue to party hard, it isn’t all cupcakes and unicorns, neither takes any s**t and both are used to running the show.

“A year later they have their first child out of wedlock just to piss off traditional people and party with Satan a bit more,” he wrote. “2015 they get married and announce they are pregnant with a son, probably fought at the wedding.”

The kicker? The father of two says the reality star “leaves said husband for a really jacked dude from the club named Billy Bad Ass that can flex his pec muscles to the tune of Jingle Bells.”

Mathews does say he was joking but is definitely frustrated by not being able to communicate with his significant other while she films the MTV show.

“I love you Mom,” he wrote, adding “(She won’t even see this for a month cause they aren’t allowed cell phones so if you see her in the club please recite this entire post to her by memory, scream it as loud as you possibly can while dancing like a complete idiot to hold her attention and focus).”