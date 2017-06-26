Posted on

Is Elle Macpherson dating a major movie star?

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Hold up!

Now if this rumor is true, that Brad Pitt and Elle Macpherson are dating, there is hope in the world.

And why not?

They’re both single and ready to mingle. Pitt been’s going through the divorce from hell with Angelina Jolie and Macpherson just came off  a five year marriage with Miami developer Jeffrey Soffer.

Though Pitt has six kids with Jolie, Elle never had children with Soffer, so it may make her dating life a little easier. 

The actor and supermodel were spotted on a dinner date out in L.A. and spies say they looked beyond cozy, according to Hollywood Life, which got its intel from Down Under site New Idea. 

Go to New Idea and it doesn’t direct you to an article so it could be just a rumor, aka #fakenews, but here’s to hoping. This would be a power couple  to watch for sure. 

The stunner’s social media account gives no clue. Her last post was a pic of her dad for Father’s Day.

As for Brad, bless his heart, he doesn’t post. Period. He has  fan site with hot pictures of him, which is fine with us. 

Comments

