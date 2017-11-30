attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Birdman wants to unload his Miami Beach crib.

Interested?

Because it’s a pretty decent deal (for wealthy folks).

Rapper and producer Bryan “Birdman” Williams is reducing the asking price of his Palm Island mansion.

The Cash Money Records co-founder just cut the price from $20M to $16.9M, reports The Real Deal.

Williams bought the house in 2011 from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million.

Millions were spent on renovations for the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion, which also features a massive master 35,000 square foot bedroom; dock; volleyball court; movie theater; two wine cellars; and (obvio) a pool.

Word is the producer wants to downsize.

Why on earth would he want to do that?

Earlier this month, his girlfriend Toni Braxton was wearing a massive rock on her finger and all signs point to the fact that the couple is in fact engaged.

So maybe he’ll move to L.A. to be with his new wife?

See her ring on Instagram. It’s a doozy.