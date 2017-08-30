Posted on

Austin Mahone puts in some Miami nightclub hours. Maybe he’s the next Bieber? (Fingers crossed…)

Austin Mahone ignores Camila Cabello rumors and hangs out with Mr. Mauricio at RockwellSeth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanelFor Miami.com

Bieber-in-training Austin Mahone was spotted Monday night at Rockwell for the nightclub’s poppin’ weekly party. Clearly unbothered by rumors that Camila Cabello’s recent hit “I’ll Never Be The Same” were about Mahone’s alleged 2014 relationship with the former Fifth Harmony member, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter was seen having a great time in the DJ booth with acclaimed spinster Mr. Mauricio and a group of friends. 

$ is the new 40

At the table next to theirs, rapper Ma$e celebrated his 40th birthday with friends, a Moet Rosé bottle parade and a special birthday cake hand delivered to the table.

