She’s known for her belfies.

Translation: Baby’s got back.

She is Jen Selter. An Instagram hottie who works hard for assets and likes to show them off. Often.

Waiting for you A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

The New York native, who has 11.7 million followers, was in Miami Wednesday, doing what she does best: posing. It’s unclear if Selter is here for work or pleasure, but one thing is for certain, the 24 year old logged some beach time.

One pic has her stomach down on a water tube by the shore, with the come hither caption: “Waiting for you.”

TMZ also posted a picture of her drinking a giant cocktail.

Most of the time, Selter’s all about bettering herself. Earlier this month, she posted a before and after picture of her signature derriere, which she claims came from squats and other types of exercise. It’s taken her a year to achieve her fitness goals (though rumor has it surgery was involved).

“The one takeaway: trust the process,” Selter says. “It’s not easy. In fact, it’s really, really hard. Everyday is a struggle to balance work with exercise, control my appetite and finish the workouts I start. I get discouraged like everyone else and lose sight of my goals like everyone else. On those days, I look back at photos like this and take a moment to respect where I was and applaud myself for where I am now. If you’re true to who you are, if you set realistic goals, if you reward yourself for staying on track, and you don’t beat yourself up when you slip, the end results are not only amazing, but life changing.”

Comments were mixed. One supporter wrote: “You’re amazing! Its cool to see!! You worked for that booty! Didn’t get it paid for, you put the time and hard work in! That’s what makes it awesome! Good work girl, you are legit motivation!!”

But others weren’t as charitable: “She got her butt done fam. No questions.”