Posted on

Indie Boutique Reformation Pops Up in Wynwood (Literally)

By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

What do best-dressed A-listers such as Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss have in common? They’re all obsessed with the Los Angeles-based indie label, Reformation. And lucky for those of us in the 305, the coveted women’s label just opened a pop-up shop in the art-swathed neighborhood of Wynwood and will be open through May 2017.

The 411 on brand? Armed with the motto that “We make killer clothes that don’t kill the environment,” Reformation creates cool clothes for femmes — and infuses green measures into every aspect of the sustainable brand. Think recycled and eco fabrics to a heat reflecting roof and clean energy in the factory, to recycled hangers in stores and eco-friendly packaging for at-home shipments.

As for their collections, Hollywood’s Cool Girls love their flattering silhouettes and the Average Joe will appreciate the affordable prices (tops are in the $60 ball park).

Sounds like the perfect fit.

Reformation, 219 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; www.thereformation.com

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Forget hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is here for the croqueta-eating contest
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Meet the Haitian-born carpenter who helped revive Wynwood
Miami Guide
Where to explore Coconut Grove’s eclectic mix of boutiques
Tourists Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.
The Delano has reinvented pancakes.
Tourists 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.