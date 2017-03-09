Indie Boutique Reformation Pops Up in Wynwood (Literally)

What do best-dressed A-listers such as Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss have in common? They’re all obsessed with the Los Angeles-based indie label, Reformation. And lucky for those of us in the 305, the coveted women’s label just opened a pop-up shop in the art-swathed neighborhood of Wynwood and will be open through May 2017.

The 411 on brand? Armed with the motto that “We make killer clothes that don’t kill the environment,” Reformation creates cool clothes for femmes — and infuses green measures into every aspect of the sustainable brand. Think recycled and eco fabrics to a heat reflecting roof and clean energy in the factory, to recycled hangers in stores and eco-friendly packaging for at-home shipments.

As for their collections, Hollywood’s Cool Girls love their flattering silhouettes and the Average Joe will appreciate the affordable prices (tops are in the $60 ball park).

Sounds like the perfect fit.

Reformation, 219 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood. Open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; www.thereformation.com