‘I’m in trouble:’ Dwayne Johnson just announced the birth of his baby, his THIRD girl

The name Tiana has different meanings.

Its origins are Greek, according to BehindtheName.com, meaning princess.

And that’s what Dwayne Johnson has: a new little princess.

The action star posted a sweet pic on Instagram Monday: it’s of the muscleman, shirtless, with his newborn resting against his giant chest tattoo, “skin to skin.” They are in a bed in the hospital, where The Rock’s longterm girlfriend Lauren Hashian gave birth.

The caption is an homage to the female species and tells his followers to give credit to the gender who can bear children.

“Word to the wise, gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can…holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer: watch your child being born. It’s a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever by boundless.”

Grandma Ata Johnson sure raised him right. His mom also posted an picture of Tiana on her social media and you can make out the dark haired child’s adorable features.

Tiana is Johnson’s third girl. She joins Simone (with his ex Dany Garcia) and Jasmine, with Hashian. Yes, the former wrestler is way outnumbered and seems fine with that. Though the 45 year old couldn’t resist cracking a joke, ending his post with the hashtag “iminTROUBLE.”

One way the former Hurricane standout may cope with the pressures of raising three girls: We just heard he filed paperwork to launch a new tequila.

According to a report from TMZ, the “Skyscraper” star wants to call it Mana, a frequent hashtag he uses for his posts. The Hawaii native explained what the word, which means “spirit,” meant to him personally on Facebook in March 2015:

“‘Warrior mana’ is my foundation,” read the post. “Core of the symbolic story my tatau (tattoo) tells. My mana is my DNA that keeps me grounded and hungry. Find your ‘mana’ and let it lead you. Inspire you… to be a little better today then you were yesterday.”

He also said “mana” inspired his large bicep tattoo, which he got made over last summer. So why didn’t he name his new kid Mana? Hmmm. Maybe he’s waiting for a boy.

