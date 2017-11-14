No wonder you have no social life.

South Florida is pretty awful for the unattached.

That’s according to a recent study by personal finance website WalletHub.

To help America’s singles find love, the D.C.-based site’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness. They looked at three key dimensions: economics; fun and recreation; and dating opportunities.

No. 1 for bachelors and bachelorettes? That would be San Francisco (too foggy – and too far). Got any friends in Atlanta? You may want to book a flight, like today. It’s No. 2.

At least Tampa is No. 11.

Unbelievably, with all our pretty people and sunny weather showing off taut bodies, Miami came in at 49; sister Broward city Fort Lauderdale clocked in at 86. Could we all have too much temptation? Hmmm.

Now for the really bad news: Two SoFla cities registered so low they barely even made a blip in this sad survey: Hialeah, at No. 179, and Pembroke Pines, at No. 180. Considering only 182 cities were ranked, that’s pretty damn pathetic.

You might even do better with online dating than attempting to physically go out to a bar in those two places. Sigh.

The top cities for singles in the U.S.:

San Francisco Atlanta Los Angeles Denver San Diego Seattle Chicago Portland, Oregon Minneapolis Portland, Maine