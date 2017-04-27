Do you like free ice cream? Of course you do.

Few things will motivate folks to finish up work before 3 p.m. like the promise of free ice cream, but that is the carrot that Carvel is dangling before you today as it hosts Free Cone Day. From 3-8 p.m. participating Carvel stores are just handing over soft serve cones to anyone who walks in the door.

Obviously they are doing this for a good reason: The ice cream giant is partnering with the American Red Cross in honor of Giving Day, a push for the charity organization to raise funds for victims of disasters. Carvel will be offering a $1 coupon book that contains more than $20 in savings at the ice cream shop and all proceeds will be part of their donation to the Red Cross, which to date has raised $2,290,381 as part of Giving Day.

Enough do-goody details. Where can you find your nearest Carvel? Have a look at local venues here.