‘I miss my body:’ Serena Williams cries over breastfeeding her baby in HBO doc

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Serena Williams attends the Premiere Of EPIX Original Documentary "Serena" at SVA Theatre on June 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While filming Wednesday’s final episode of HBO’s “Being Serena,” Serena Williams’ baby was only eight months old and still breastfeeding. Thought it’s recommended by medical professionals for the milk’s nutrition and the way it helps moms bond with their newborns, it was taking a toll on the tennis champ.

“Breastfeeding is an incredibly personal thing,” said Williams. “The connection that it gives me to Olympia — it’s been one of the most magical things I’ve ever experienced.”

One big issue was that Williams was storing fat and hit the scale at 205 pounds. Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou was a little concerned by her weight gain.

“There is no miracle. You stop breastfeeding, you do the right thing every day,” he tells her on the documentary series.

The Palm Beach Gardens resident finally decided to stop on her own, for personal reasons.

“The truth is I miss my body, being able to do other kinds of amazing things. I miss playing tennis. Mostly, I miss winning.”