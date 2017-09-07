Hurricane watch issued for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
The watch, which is issued 48 hours in advance of the first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, stretches from Jupiter Inlet south to the Florida Keys. Watches indicate that hurricane conditions are possible in that time period and that residents should finish preparing for a storm.
