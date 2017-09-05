Here’s what’s closed, canceled or postponed in Miami because of Hurricane Irma

This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean. Hurricane Irma grew into a powerful Category 4 storm Monday. (NOAA via AP)

As Hurricane Irma spins closer toward land – and South Florida looks increasingly likely to take a hit – local groups and municipalities are rescheduling or canceling events and shuttering locations ahead of the storm. Here is an updating list of locations that have been closed or events that have been canceled or postponed:

Monroe County has closed its schools, government offices and county parks starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 until further notice. This includes the state courts, which will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The city of North Miami canceled all city events starting Thursday, Sept. 7 though Monday, Sept. 11. It is also distributing sandbags to North Miami residents starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 NE 142 Street.

The Miami International Auto Show, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been postponed.

Fairchild Garden in Coral Gables said it will be open Wednesday but closed Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Children’s Trust Family Expo, which was also scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed as well, per a press release.

UMiami is canceling classes at the Gables and Marine campuses starting Wednesday, Sept. 6 through ther remainder of the week. Miami-Dade College and Florida International University have said they will closely monitor the hurricane, but will continue to operate as normal for the time being.

