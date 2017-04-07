Hungry like the wolf? Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon in Miami with mystery woman

He’s been married to the same woman for 32 years.

Can we blame him?

Um, maybe yeah.

Duran Duran superstar Simon LeBon was pictured on Tuesday in Miami Beach, lying out and laying low with a mystery brunette who was most definitely not his wife, former supermodel Yasmin Le Bon.

Paparazzi snagged a few pics of the 58 year old lead singer of the ’80s cult band lounging with a woman who resembled the 52 year old mother of his three kids.

The British pop rocker, who was in town for a stop on the band’s Paper Gods tour at Hard Rock Live the following night, was snapped giving the woman a shoulder rub while on the beach. They were in adjacent lounging chairs and seemed very relaxed a deux.

Not sure where they were but the entire band was pictured in front of the famed dinosaur fossil at Faena (see their Twitter account).

OK, so the pictures are somewhat incriminating. But could LeBon possibly be separated? The Daily Mail reports that he and Yasmin were last pictured together at the BRITs in February 2016. So maybe yeah.

Let’s repeat: a rock star has been married 32 years to the same woman.

That’s an eternity in showbiz.