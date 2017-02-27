Miami got #Moonlit last night, here are all the emotions we felt
-
When a deserving underdog comes from behind to achieve deserved recognition.
This is precisely what happened last night when the Miami made movie “Moonlight” won the Academy Award for best picture. Obviously, this happened at the expense of a worthy opponent, “La La Land,” a critical favorite that was almost guaranteed to snag the award only to lose out in what will go down as the most infamous flub in Oscar history. Here is the series of emotions everyone in Miami felt last night.
1. Anxiety
WHY ARE YOU TAKING SO LONG WARREN! Read the damn card! No, don’t just pass it to Faye. Can’t you READ?
2. Disappointment
“La La Land” wins. Ugh. Let’s go home.
3. Confusion
Why are all those people walking across the stage? Who is that guy with the headset? WHAT IS GOING ON?
4. Oh snap
Wait, the guy from “La La Land” just SAID that “Moonlight” won.
5. Shame
(This is the only gif about shame.)
Well, now I feel bad for “La La Land.”
6. Joy
Not for long. That means “Moonlight” really won. Right?
7. Stupified
How did this just happen?
8. Annoyance
We know, Warren. It’s not your fault. Just go away.
9. This is happening!
This indie movie made in Miami just won the Academy Award for best picture.
10. Elation
To borrow from “La La Land,” we feel kind of like we are floating through the air.
11. Well, damn
Somebody’s about to lose their job over at PriceWaterhouse Cooper.
12. Sad again
I know everyone is clapping, but this is really stealing “Moonlight’s” thunder.
13. Happy again
Let’s go party! No, really. Let’s go to bed. It’s 12:30 a.m.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...