How to park in Brickell City Centre without losing your car

Spanning three city blocks in the heart of downtown Miami, Brickell City Centre is brimming with 500,000 square feet of shopping (like, whoa). Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, the four-story open-air mall boasts more than 80 stores for every budget (hooray!) such as Apple, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Pinko, Zara, MAC Cosmetics, Lululemon, Stuart Weitzman, Sephora, Swarovski and more. Did we mention there’s a fancy schmancy CMX movie theater and delicious eats by Casa Tua Cocina, Dr. Smood, Luke’s Lobster, Pubbelly Sushi and more. Without further ado, here are some hacks when navigating the larger-than-life, mixed-use property…

Brickell City Centre Mike Kelley

PARKING SITUATION

Let’s not bury the lede. The first two hours of self-parking are free in Brickell City Centre’s parking garage. Yay for free.

There are 10 valet/parking garage access points at BCC, although not all of them are public. Here’s the breakdown of the relevant entrances for shoppers/diners:

· Public: South Miami Avenue, underground parking garage for retail’s north block (near La Centrale)

· Public: 7th Street, underground parking garage for retail access to the north block (preferred if you’re coming from Brickell Avenue. Just stay in the right lane.)

· Public: 7th Street, underground parking garage for retail’s east block. Just stay in the left lane for this one.

· Public: 8th Street, underground parking garage for retail’s east block.

· Valet: South Miami Avenue is where you can access valet for EAST Miami, Hotel.

There’s also a helpful tool on BCC’s website — an interactive map with navigation and points to access parking here.

The Brickell City Centre interactive map helps you figure out where to park.

Because the development envelops three city blocks, it is very possible to get disoriented once you are inside the mall and forget where you parked. In fact, we’ve helped several tourists locate their cars on recent trips to the mall.

For the retail center, there is one underground parking lot with three levels which is completely connected throughout. If you can’t find your car when you return, find the nearest the pay station and type in your license plate. The machine will generate a map to where your car is parked. The garage has a high-tech camera system that tracks your plate. So, Big Brother is watching you, but that’s a good thing. Big Brother will help you find your car. There is the same technology in the BCC app (deets here).

When returning to your vehicle, there are multiple access points to the garage from the retail center. Just remember this: All escalators on the first floor and all elevators access the parking garage.

INFORMATION MAPS

Need help on pinpointing the exact location of the Apple store? Fret not as the concierge desk is located on the second floor near Sephora. The BCC app (yes, there’s an app for that) also boasts a store directory and live navigation of the retail center which we personally find easiest to use for locating stores. There’s more info on the app here.

THAT MIX OF HIGH & LOW THO

We love that there’s something for everyone here — from those about that #BudgetLife to the #LuxuryLife. Shoppers can ball out on the Saks‘ shoe floor or INTERMIX, or you can nab some wallet-friendly finds at Zara, Cole Haan, Kendra Scott and MAC. Like Aventura Mall, the retail mix here is a nice balance of designer and totally attainable brands. So blessed.

The dining room at EAST, Miami’s Quinto La Huella restaurant

HUNGRY? OF COURSE YOU ARE!

From quick bites to let’s-make-this-a-night-on-town, BCC is full of foodie gems. In a rush? Refuel with a feel-good hummus sandwich and fresh-pressed juice at Dr. Smood. Or pick up a jolt of java at Santa Fe Cafe. Freshly minted Casa Tua Cocina whips up lip-smacking pasta dishes in a communal setting accompanied by 48 wines by the glass. For a sit-down dinner with sweeping city views, sink your teeth into some Uruguayan fare at Quinto La Huella. We can always count on Tacology and Pubbelly Sushi to satiate our Mexican or sushi fix. And for girl’s night out, head to Sugar for a cocktail… or three.

Mercato is one of 14 new dining areas in La Centrale, the new Italian food hall in Brickell City Centre.

COMING SOON…

Many stores and restos are joining the existing stellar lineup. The highly anticipated La Centrale Italian Food Hall (because food courts are a thing of the past) is slated to open January 2018. Singha Brewery, AESOP, Alpha Kid’s Salon & Spa, IRO and Junk De Luxe by Lindbergh are coming soon, too.

Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave.; brickellcitycentre.com