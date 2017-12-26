How to live your best life in 2018, according to Walter Mercado

Watch: Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic

Astrologer Walter Mercado shares what New Year’s Eve magic rituals you should follow for a prosperous 2018. (Video is in Spanish) José A. Iglesiasel Nuevo Herald

The time has come to say goodbye to 2017 and welcome 2018 with happiness and positivity. After suffering so much pain and human and material losses in our beloved Puerto Rico, we are now in the process of recovering and recreating the island. In the Chinese calendar, it is the year of the dog — a year of new beginnings, awakening consciences and fighting for our rights. A year of learning and of putting to work what we learned in years past. We beseech the universal mother, the spiritual forces, our angels of light, to guide us and illuminate our path to a world of peace and love.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Symbol of fire, valor, daring, impetuous. For this year’s end, dress in red, which is your lucky color. Show off all of the beauty within you, highlighting your self assurance. Your home and everywhere you are must have a red candle and a red flower. You must burn a piece of paper with the list of all the negative things that happened during 2017. As it burns, you should welcome all positive things and pray that all of the negatives from the past not be repeated during your lifetime. For prosperity, put some coins on a small red dish by the entrance to your home. For love, make a small altar with two red apples, decorated with cloves and sprinkled with cinnamon. You should keep the altar during the first week of the new year. For good health, never forget to carry some jade and a carnelian stone. Your bath on New Year’s Eve should use honey, basil and your favorite perfume.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Ruled by Venus, you are a lover of beauty and life’s pleasures. You like the good things, authentic things, things that last for a long time. Owning material things fills you with satisfaction. Yours is one of the earth signs, so it’s very important that you drop four copper coins at a crossroad as you beseech the spiritual forces of the universe to open for you all of the paths that lead to success and good health. For love, burn some rose incense and pray to Our Lady of Charity in El Cobre or Ochún to enjoy a stable and happy relationship. To ring in the new year, take a bath with mint leaves, honey, cinnamon and your favorite perfume. Dress in green and carry with you an emerald or some jade and something made of copper, which is your lucky metal. But above all, live in the moment and open yourself to all of the positive things that 2018 will bring you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Fun-loving, intelligent and talkative, you definitely represent happiness in the Zodiac. Nothing affects you because you are always you. You are part of the air symbols, active, fun, inventive and creative, and for you, 2018 will be a year to consider doing something completely different from what you have been doing. For the year’s end, wear yellow or gold, which is your color for luck and attracting money. Burn a lot of incense to drive out all the negativity of 2017, and make sure you have bells at home to ring them at year’s end. For love, sweeten your home with a plate of fruit dedicated to God and deities like Ganesh, Elegua and San Antonio de Padua. Carry a citrine stone as an amulet for good health. Your last bath of the year should include seven different colognes and yellow rose petals.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You are emotional, sensitive and artistic. Your home is your place of peace and you really enjoy time with your family. You are on the threshold of a new year and although you had powerful experiences in 2017, they helped to strengthen you emotionally. Ring in the new year with the knowledge that you will succeed in whatever you try. Wear white to attract to yourself everything that is positive, and carry something black to bury everything that was negative in the past. For love, you must also wear silver jewelry, perhaps in the shape of a half moon because the moon is your regent. Place a transparent vase with water in the middle of your home and welcome 2018 with a Moonstone, which will bring you much wealth. Decorate your home with white flowers, lilies or roses. Your bath at the end of the year must include honey, cider, parsley and basil to bring you good health.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

No matter how hard the winds blow, stay strong, valiant and positive and you will make each day a very special day. The year 2018 will bring you progress and new projects. You will reinvent yourself, and because you are one of the fire symbols you will burn all of the negative things that have been affecting you. Your regent, the Sun, will illuminate you like never before. Orange is your lucky color, so you must wear it to usher in the new year. For good health, light an orange candle and perfume your home with sandalwood incense. Put sunflowers and fruit, lots of fruit, around your home. Don’t forget to carry some jewelry in gold, which is the metal of all Leos. For love, tie two sticks of cinnamon with a red ribbon and place it at the entrance to your room or your home so that peace and love can rule over your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Yours is a symbol of earth, fertility fertile, human and spirituality. Illuminate your path toward the new year with nine white candles and flowers that will purify your home and the environment that surrounds you. Dress in white or cream, and have a lot of fun. For health, buy a card or medal with the image of the Virgin of Mercy, who is very powerful and is linked to Virgo’s symbol. For prosperity, make sure you have three small sprigs of wheat, which are symbols of abundance in all things. To attract a new love or keep the one you have, take a bath in a lot of water, adding honey, cinnamon and seven of your favorite perfumes. Get a rose colored quartz, which is your luck stone, and some rose incense to accompany you on New Year’s Eve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Romance, beauty, creativity and artistic talent are some of the good qualities that characterize you. As part of the air signs, you are a hopeless dreamer, and in 2018 you will reinvent yourself. Start by welcoming the new year with new clothes, preferably pink, or you can carry a piece of rose colored quartz or an Opal. Venus, the planet of love, is your regent, so on the last night of the year surround yourself with pink and yellow roses for love and good luck. Offer a small cake to Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre to sweeten the new year and make sure there will be no shortage of love, good health or money in your life. Promise yourself to change the negatives into positives. Your last bath of the year must have roses, rose petals, mint, ground cinnamon and fern leaves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

This is an intense, spiritual and sexual sign. You have the power of knowing what other people think and feel, thanks to your great sensitivity. Scorpio is the sign of the zodiac associated with death. It is something that ends, in order to make way for new beginnings. Visit a church or other place of spiritual devotion before the year is over, and bring an offering like flowers or candles. To say goodbye to 2017, you must have one red and one white candle at home so that peace and harmony will reign over your life. Dress in black and combine it with white. For love, take a bath with red carnations and add a few drops of red wine, some guava leaves, honey and cinnamon. For good luck and health, carry an obsidian or topaz stone, which are your lucky stones, and wrap yourself in the magic of saying goodbye to one year and welcoming everything new that is about to happen in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

You are active, daring, a lover of adventure and travel, and everything that has to do with foreign countries. The year 2018 for you will be a time of change, of new experiences that will lead you to explore areas you have never before tried. It is imperative that you greet the new year dressed in blue and red. As one of the fire signs, you must light blue candles at home to put a little magic into your environment and red candles in honor of Santa Barbara, who is the virgin for Sagittarians. To make sure you don’t have a shortage of love, keep a basket of red apples at home, which will work like a magnet to attract positive energy. Carry your good luck stone, which is turquoise, and keep the figure of a unicorn at home. Your cleansing bath for the end of the year must include fresh basil, sage, mint and other medicinal plants. Add a couple of drops of your favorite perfume and turn yourself into a magnet for positive energy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Wrap yourself in the magic of this year’s end and set out to enjoy every minute of your existence. Your sense of responsibility often makes you see life in a very serious way, but all of that will change now because you have learned your lessons and you have had more experiences. On the last day of the year, light a white candle to your favorite saint and pray for all of mankind, your favorite people and yourself. Dress in bronze or brown and carry something red. Clean your home with a dry coconut, rolling it all over the house with your feet and pushing it toward the outside until it crosses the entrance. Then break the coconut so that everything negative in your life goes far away. For good health, luck and love, take a bath with coconut water, river water and sea water as well as perfume. Keep an Easter flower, the flower of your zodiac sign, at home and give yourself an onyx or garnet stone for prosperity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You are a free spirit, creative, humane and innovative, with a broad and open mind. This year’s end is one in which you will free yourself of everything negative that happened to you in 2017 and start new and exciting experiences. The year 2018 will bring changes for you, but all of them very positive. Say goodbye to the year by burning sandalwood incense and decorating your home with fruit and natural flowers as symbols of abundance and prosperity. Your last bath of the year should use natural flowers, almond oil, perfume, cinnamon and honey. Amethysts are the stones of your sign and will help you attract true love and free you from all past negatives. Dress in something violet, combined with something silvery. Have fun, dance, sing, smile and don’t forget to eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Positive. You’re always positive, Pisces. You carry happiness in your soul and express it through your actions and words. The year 2017 has been very powerful for many, but especially for you. Now that starts to change because you’re one of those who fight and never surrender. You will greet 2018 with new hope and a strong desire to succeed and to turn your dreams into reality. Wear something light blue or lilac, which are the colors that represent spirituality. On New Year’s Eve, burn Patchouli incense and light pink, white and light blue candles. For good luck, health and love, carry something from the sea, like a pearl, coral or a shell. Your last bath of the year should use sea or salted water, rose petals, honey, coconut oil, champagne and a combination of your favorite perfumes. Pray for your people and all of humanity, so that peace and especially love reign over the world.