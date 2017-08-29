Hey, Miami. Here’s how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Local apartment residents cross high water on North Braeswood Blvd to escape the flooding from Hurricane Harvey August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days.

Harvey is battering Texas, flooding cities and leaving tens of thousands of people evacuated and in need.

South Florida organizations are collecting donations and money to help the victims of the massive storm recover.

Here’s how to help:

▪ Operation Helping Hands from United Way of Miami-Dade and The Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald

To make a donation you can:

Visit www.unitedwaymiami.org

Call 305-643-2501 or 211

Send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007

All of of the funds raised through Operation Helping Hands will go directly to help the people affected by Harvey. United Way of Miami-Dade will work with United Ways and other nonprofits in the affected areas to support both immediate and long-term recovery needs.

▪ Relief Fund from The Greater Miami Jewish Federation

Visit https://jewishmiami.org/gift/hurricane_harvey/

Call 305-576-4000

Donation checks with a notation of “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund” should be mailed to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137

All of the funds will be directed to relief efforts to support the Jewish and general communities in Houston, San Antonio, Galveston, Corpus Christi and other areas hammered by Harvey.

▪ Special Collection from The Archdiocese of Miami

Bring money to Catholic churches this weekend to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

▪ Relief Efforts by the Red Cross

Visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

Call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)

To donate by check or to a specific cause, please complete the donation form online and mail it to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839

Did we miss something? Email aharris@miamiherald.com to be added to the list.