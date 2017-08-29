Hey, Miami. Here’s how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims
Harvey is battering Texas, flooding cities and leaving tens of thousands of people evacuated and in need.
South Florida organizations are collecting donations and money to help the victims of the massive storm recover.
Here’s how to help:
▪ Operation Helping Hands from United Way of Miami-Dade and The Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald
To make a donation you can:
- Visit www.unitedwaymiami.org
- Call 305-643-2501 or 211
- Send a check payable to Operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, Florida 33245-9007
All of of the funds raised through Operation Helping Hands will go directly to help the people affected by Harvey. United Way of Miami-Dade will work with United Ways and other nonprofits in the affected areas to support both immediate and long-term recovery needs.
▪ Relief Fund from The Greater Miami Jewish Federation
- Visit https://jewishmiami.org/gift/hurricane_harvey/
- Call 305-576-4000
- Donation checks with a notation of “Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund” should be mailed to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33137
All of the funds will be directed to relief efforts to support the Jewish and general communities in Houston, San Antonio, Galveston, Corpus Christi and other areas hammered by Harvey.
▪ Special Collection from The Archdiocese of Miami
- Bring money to Catholic churches this weekend to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
▪ Relief Efforts by the Red Cross
- Visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey
- Call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)
- To donate by check or to a specific cause, please complete the donation form online and mail it to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839
Did we miss something? Email aharris@miamiherald.com to be added to the list.