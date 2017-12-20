How pregnant is Eva Longoria? We just saw her two weeks ago!

We saw her only a few weeks ago at the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series in Miami during Art Basel but we didn’t notice any baby bumps on Eva Longoria! But it turns out the “Telenovela” actress is expecting and was preggers when we bumped into her at the party.

Eva Longoria at the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Issa Rae Samantha Deitch/BFA

According to Hola! magazine, sources close to the actress and her husband of less than two years, Pepe Bastón, say the pair is expecting a baby boy. The actress is reportedly four months pregnant. You would never have guessed had you been to the Bombay Sapphire party, which was hosted by Issa Rae and took place on Friday, Dec. 8 at Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach. She walked in wearing black stilettos and a tiny black mini dress. Maybe if we would have stared a little harder we could have notice a tiny shadow across her belly, but nope.

The couple has been together for four years, and this marriage is Longoria’s third. She previously was married to NBA player Tony Parker for four years and before that a two year marriage with Tyler Christopher. Pepe Bastón is the president of Televisa, Mexico’s largest media company. He is already a father of three with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.